H&M and Desmond & Dempsey’s collab is perfect for the lockdown

Completely coincidentally, H&M’s new designer collaboration is just perfect for this weird combination of the lockdown and the best weather ever.

The high-street fashion brand has teamed up with the London-based Desmond & Dempsey, which specialises in luxury PJs, for their first ever women’s daywear collection. A

Launching today, the collaboration features D&D’s signature prints, which have been inspired by founders Molly Goddard and Joel Jeffery’s birthplace of Australia.

They feature on easy silhouettes and lightweight natural fabrics, including floaty dresses, kaftans and a casual matching shirt and shorts two piece. In other words, the most uplifting WFH attire you could ask for.

Palms and botanical elements feature heavily in a comforting colour palette of saffron yellow, dusty pink, azure blue, forest green and soft beige.

‘We are thrilled to be launching our collaboration with H&M. It is our first time venturing outside the bedroom, so we are excited to see our prints “in the wild”. We have loved working with the H&M team and have been blown away how intimate and collaborative the whole process was. We can’t wait to bring our world of languid luxury to H&M and D&D customers around the world. We hope it brings colour, joy and a sense of ease for everyone right now,’ says Molly.

We can’t wait to wear the collection post lockdown too.