Demna Ushers in Gucci's Glamorous New Era with a Star-Studded Film Premiere

Gucci's new creative director Demna has always been one to do things differently—and one can assume that this was precisely his appeal for the Italian fashion house, that has been struggling for the past few years. It follows, then, that the Georgian designer would take a somewhat unorthodox approach to debuting his new vision for the brand, eschewing the traditional runway show in favour of something a little more unusual, but no less internet-breaking.

On the eve of Milan Fashion Week, Gucci unveiled a surprise first look at Demna's new collection via Instagram, entitled La Famiglia. "This collection marks the genesis of a new Gucci era: unapologetically sexy, extravagant and daring," according to the brand. "La Famiglia is a study of the 'Gucciness' of Gucci, an expression of the brand as a mindset and a shared aesthetic language."

A so-called "prelude" that serves to define "the aesthetic base upon which Demna’s Gucci vision will be built leading up to his first show in February,” it features 37 looks shot as framed portraits of "an extended Gucci family". Among them, tongue-in-cheek archetypes like 'La Drama Queen' (in an OTT feathered gown), 'Miss Aperitivo' (in a sparkly mini dress and heels), and 'La Bomba' (wearing a fur dress-coat, and nothing else)—with all pieces available to shop exclusively in ten Gucci stores for a limited time only (September 25th to October 12th).

But naturally, that was just the start. The main event? A star-studded film premiere that really brought Demna's Gucci vision to life.

In another surprise move, Gucci took over Milan's Palazzo Mezzanotte last night to unveil The Tiger, a short film showcasing looks from Demna's debut. The work of Oscar winner Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, it stars Demi Moore as Barbara Gucci, the fictional matriarch of an alternative-reality Gucci family as she struggles to hold it all together beneath her impossibly polished surface.

“I’m not defining my Gucci vision yet, more the platform on which I will build that,” Demna told guests at the premiere, according to the Financial Times. “I want people to be excited again about the archives and personalties of this brand.”

And his ingenious, unexpected, multi-format unveiling of the La Famiglia collection ensured just that—much helped by the fact that many of the big names that make up the real-life Gucci gang were in attendance for the occasion, and very much dressed the part, too.

Demi Moore arrived at the hyper-exclusive premiere wearing a spectacular embroidered gown befitting of her Barbara Gucci persona, while Gwyneth Paltrow wore head-to-toe Gucci monogram, and Serena Williams stunned in an elegant black feathered dress from the brand.

Meanwhile, Alex Consani and Lila Moss arrived in the exact looks they modelled for Demna's La Famiglia campaign—an incredibly glamorous tiger-print mink coat-dress, and Sixties-style turtleneck, croc-leather miniskirt and knee-high boots, respectively. New-gen cool girls Devon Lee Carlson, Gabbriette, Mariacarla Boscono and Amelia Gray were also in attendance.

If this is just a small prelude taster to what we can expect from Demna at Gucci, the future looks very bright indeed.