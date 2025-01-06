Demi Moore shares cruel comment that "corroded" her self-belief in viral Golden Globes speech

Last night saw the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, with A-listers from far and wide gathering in Hollywood to celebrate the past year in film and television. And with the star-studded red carpet being the first of award season, there was non stop headlines - from Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's surprising PDA to theories around a Zendaya-Tom Holland engagement.

It was unsurprisingly the Golden Globe award winners who made the most headlines, with the evening seeing a host of surprise triumphs.

Among them was actress Demi Moore, who took home the Best Actress gong for her role in horror film The Substance, beating out major Hollywood competitors including Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofia Gascón and Zendaya.

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) A photo posted by on

While accepting the award on stage, the 62-year-old revealed that she hadn't thought it possible, recalling a comment made to her 30 years ago that had led her to believe that she was not worthy.

"I've been doing this a long time, over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," Moore explained in her now-viral acceptance speech.

"Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress and at that time, I made that mean that [awards] weren't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged."

She continued: "I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete. I've done what I was supposed to do.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you're not done."

Demi Moore is now reported to be the frontrunner in the Oscars race, with the Academy Awards set to take place on 3 March 2025.