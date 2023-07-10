Emma Stone is one of the most talked-about women in the world, particularly this week following the release of her good friend Taylor Swift's re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

One of the six new tracks on the highly anticipated album is entitled "Emma Falls in Love", with a viral fan theory believing the Emma referenced to be none other than A-list actress Emma Stone.

This has unsurprisingly resurfaced details of Emma Stone's life to see if she could be the Emma referenced in Taylor's new song. And one detail in particular relating to Emma Stone's name has sent the internet reeling.

It appears that we have all had Emma Stone's name wrong all along, with the A-list actress actually going by "Emily".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The news initially broke after the 91st Academy Awards back in 2019 when Olivia Colman won the Best Actress gong for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite, using her time on-stage to praise her co-stars, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

"Emily and Rachel," she addressed the actresses personally in her speech, going on to call them "the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with and to go to work with every day." She continued: "You can imagine, it wasn't a hardship", prompting laughter from the audience.

And while the audience originally thought that perhaps it was Olivia who had got her co-star's moniker wrong, it was then revealed that it was in fact the public who has been calling her the wrong name.

So there we have it. Emma Stone's real name is Emily, with the actress explaining that she changed her name due to the fact that there was already an Emily Stone registered with the Screen Actors Guild.

Talking to W, she explained: "I changed it to Emma because you know it's closer to Emily, but most people call me 'Em' that know me well."

