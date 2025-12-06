Emily in Paris Actor Jeremy O. Harris Has Been Arrested and Detained in Japan

Emily in Paris actor Jeremy O. Harris was arrested in Japan on 16 November over alleged drug smuggling.

The actor had been on holiday on Okinawa Island, and was arrested at Naha Airport after 0.78 grams of ecstasy was reportedly found in his bag.

Harris' arrest was confirmed by Okinawa Regional Customs this week, with the actor remaining in police custody.

American actor Jeremy O. Harris has been arrested in Okinawa, Japan on suspicion of alleged drug smuggling.

According to officials, the 36-year-old was arrested at Naha Airport on Okinawa Island on Sunday 16 November, over an alleged violation of the country's Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law.

Airport custom officers reportedly found 0.78 grams of ecstasy, a psychedelic drug, in the actor's luggage.

It has been reported that Harris, who was in the country for sightseeing purposes, was detained and taken into custody by the Tomishiro police, where he has remained for the three weeks since.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeremy O. Harris' arrest was confirmed by Okinawa Regional Customs on Thursday 4 December, 18 days after the Emily in Paris actor had been taken into custody.

Okinawa Regional Customs spokesperson Tatsunori Fukuda has reported that no other drugs were found in the actor's luggage, and that it is believed that the ecstasy, known as MDMA, was allegedly intended for Harris' own personal use.

An investigation reportedly remains ongoing, but it has been reported by multiple outlets that individuals convicted of drug smuggling in Japan can face a multi-year prison sentence.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Woman in Me: Britney Spears £12.10 at Amazon UK In Britney Spears' record-breaking autobiography, The Woman In Me, the popstar opens up about life behind the scenes - sharing her personal stories, in her own words, for the first time.

Jeremy O. Harris has appeared in Netflix's Emily in Paris since season two, playing fashion designer Grégory Elliot Duprée for three seasons, with it not known whether the 36-year-old will be returning for season five, airing later this month.

He has also appeared in the Gossip Girl reboot, Zola and The Sweet East, as well as co-producing several episodes of popular HBO series Euphoria.

O. Harris is most known for his play writing, creating Daddy: A Melodrama, Black Exhibition, Yell: A Documentary of my Time Here, Invasive Species and Spirit of People. His best known play, Slave Play, was even nominated for a Tony award in 2018.

We will continue to update this story.