The ‘Traitors Effect’ Is Real: How Claudia Winkleman’s Style is Changing British Fashion

As season four of The Traitors comes to an end—the final episode will air on the BBC tonight, 23 January 2026—the UK finds itself a nation in mourning. The hit BBC show has been a fixture on our screens since New Year's Day, acting not only as a constant source of intrigue, conversation and debate, but a much-needed distraction from the incessant January gloom. One thing that is sure to endure, however, is the allure of Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe.

The country-chic outfits worn by the show's presenter were an undisputed highlight of each episode, offering a fabulously Scottish Highlands-coded aesthetic that is at once fashion-forward, deeply practical and easy to replicate—and that has kick-started the so-called 'Traitors effect' in more ways than one.

Claudia Winkleman wears a Hambro & Miller jumper and Chloé trousers (Image credit: Courtesy BBC)

First, it's largely thanks to Claudia's Traitors wardrobe that pieces once strictly reserved for traditional British countryside-dwellers are now considered the height of cool. I'm talking heritage tweed coats, kilts, gilets, waxed jackets, chunky knits and hiking-style boots, all of which have been given a new lease of life thanks to Sinead McKeefry, the stylist behind all of Winkleman's show looks.

McKeefry's clever styling choices, playful clothing combinations, mix of high-low labels, and impeccable eye have had a far-reaching impact—not just in providing fresh sartorial inspiration for the season ahead, but in terms of spotlighting under-the-radar brands, too.

Claudia Winkleman wears a sold-out faux-fur coat from Self Portrait (Image credit: courtesy BBC)

"I always create mood boards and have a character in mind to focus on—that really points me in the direction of where I need to be researching," explains McKeefry of her process.

"Fortunately, it has meant I have discovered some smaller independent brands which work perfectly alongside more high-end brands and high-street brands. The aesthetic lends itself to British brands, and Scottish and Irish ones too, which feels really authentic to the show. I love the element of surprise when you see something unexpected from an independent brand mixed with an established one like McQueen, Givenchy or Burberry."

Claudia Winkleman wears a now-sold-out Reiss trench coat, & Other Stories beanie and Bottega Veneta boots (Image credit: Courtesy BBC)

Given that The Traitors boasts millions of weekly viewers, McKeefry's styling choices have, in turn, introduced a multitude of independent brands to a vast new audience. In season four alone, Claudia's looks have done wonders for small brands like The Landskein, Le Kilt, Hambro & Miller, Grenson, Purdey, Duke + Dexter, Connolly and Johnstons of Elgin in exposure alone—not to mention that the exact pieces she has worn have, almost universally, quickly sold out.

One such brand that has hugely benefitted from the so-called 'Traitors effect' is Madeleine Thompson, whose black and white cashmere jumper was worn by Claudia in episode four. "We had no idea prior to the episode airing that we would be featured, so we experienced the complete shock and joy in real time which was unbelievable," says Thompson. "We have since had hundreds of orders of the Tamino Top that Claudia wore, which has been completely mind-blowing, exhilarating and challenging at the same time."

Claudia Winkleman's custom Duke + Dexter Penny Loafers (Image credit: Courtesy BBC)

"I think Sinead and Claudia have created their own quintessentially British vibe which manages to be utterly elevated, directional and aspirational with an edge, whilst being simultaneously being what women essentially just want to wear every day," continues Thompson.

"The way that Sinead openly champions small brands like mine is significant and rare. She tags and retags and sends out direct shopping links to make it as easy as possible for viewers to buy... I cannot emphasise enough how important this moment has been for my brand and I do not take it for granted.”

Claudia Winkleman wears the Madeleine Thompson Tamino Top and a skirt from Le Kilt (Image credit: Courtesy BBC)

More than just dressing Claudia Winkleman, then, in many ways, it can be said that through The Traitors, McKeefry is in fact dressing a whole nation. "I think it’s been refreshing for audiences to see looks that are inspiring and playful mixed with looks that are more wearable," she says of the unprecedented public response. "I receive lots of messages from people who have recreated Traitors looks on the high street by incorporating tweeds and knits, and this season a huge number of people are buying kilts especially."

It’s a reminder that some of the most influential, far-reaching fashion moments don’t always come from the catwalk—they can just as well come from a castle in the Highlands, too.

