All the best high-street and designer clothing deals and discount codes for Black Friday

Black Friday is here, and as ever, we predict it to be the biggest online shopping weekend of the year in the UK. And with just three days to navigate those jaw-dropping Black Friday clothing deals (just in time for Christmas), we thought we’d make life that little bit easier for you with our guide to the best destinations, and what to look for while you’re there…

Shop up-to 20% off in the & Other Stories Black Friday sale!

ANTHROPOLOGIE have a 20% discount on everything – yes, that includes their dreamy furniture too – with the code ‘POMPOM’

Take 15% off selected styles at Anya Hindmarch this cyber week with code ‘GREATGIFT’

ASOS are running one of their biggest deals ever this Black Friday with up to 70& off everything on site. Yes, you read that right, go and check on everything in your saved items now.





Shop up to 40% off Aspesi this Cyber week with discounts already applied to key items.

BODEN have a 30% off almost everything on site with the code ‘F9T6’

BOOHOO.COM shop up to 75% off everything on site this Black Friday in Boohoo.com’s flash cyber sale

Re-stock your lingerie drawer this Black Friday with 30% off everything on site at Boux Avenue.

Shop up to 40% off selected lines at Cath Kidston this Black Friday – ideal for stocking up on Secret Santa gifts and cosy pyjamas.

Shop Meghan Markle’s beloved handbag designer Charlotte Elizabeth this Black Friday with an exclusive 30% off the labels signature Bloomsbury style.

Shop an incredible 40% off everything online at Finery with code ‘BLACK40’. Our Editor’s love the labels playful dresses.

Shop 25% off everything online at Dear Frances, with code ‘BF25’ until midnight on Tuesday.

Coggles are offering an exclusive 30% discount across all accessories on site, simply enter code ‘COG3’ at checkout – there’s never been a better time to invest in the dream bag that’s been in your basket all year.

Shop up to 50% off everything on site at Fat Face. Our Editor’s love these Cowboy inspired suede boots.

Shop 30% off British jeweller Florence London‘s beautiful designs, our Editor’s love the labels signature personalised Barrel Necklace (was £125, now £106.25).

Florence London, Gold Compass Necklace, was £45, now £38.25

Take 30% off everything at French Connection with code ‘BLACKOUT’.

Shop up to 70% off everything online at Ghost – ideal for upcoming Christmas parties, bridesmaid dresses and winter weddings.

Shop up-to 40% off at Harvey Nichols, this Cyber Week with discounts across fashion, beauty and electricals.

Get an exclusive 30% discount at Hill & Friends when you sign up to the labels newsletter, enabling you to have a sneak peak of the deals on offer and be one of the first to shop their Black Friday sale.

John Lewis, shop hundreds of offers instore and online. Our Editors recommend stocking up on luxurious staples like this cashmere rollneck.

Shop up to 50% off everything at Joules this Black Friday – there’s never been a better time to stock up on stocking fillers and cosy winter warmers/waterproofs!

With up to 50% off across all styles at Kipling, there’s never been a better time to invest in a new suitcase, holdall or tote.

Shop 25% off everything at L.K.Bennett with code ‘BLACK25’

Shop up to 50% off all bags and accessories at Lulu Guinness .

Mango shop your Christmas party dress early with a 30% discount everything onsite with code ‘BLACK19’ – it’d be rude not to!

Shop an incredible 50% off at Miss Selfridge this Black Friday.

Nobody’s Child have 30% off everything on site – including all of their signature dresses – until Monday!

Selfridges have up to 20% off everything with code ‘SELFCCE’

Treat yourself with 30% off everything at Ted Baker.

Get an extra 10% off The Modist’s incredible Black Friday sale (there’s up to 50% off everything online) when you shop the sale through the brands ap – simply enter code ‘APP10’ when you check out.

Treat yourself, or a loved one, to Tada & Toy’s beautiful jewellery. With up-to 60% off all styles online now – including fine jewellery! Go, go go…

Shop 25%-50% off TID Watches this Black Friday, with offers across all product on site.

Invest in your Topshop favourites with 25% off everything online and instore. With special deals running everyday till Monday it’s worth checking back each day to see if your go-to staples have reduced even further in price.

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here the UK, Black Friday 2019 will fall on the 29th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

When is Cyber Monday?

This is always the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will fall on the 2nd December.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers. We’re talking loads of £££ off designer and high-street clothing. Perfect if you want to buy gifts or update your wardrobe for party season. Why it’s called Black Friday varies a bit, some believe it dates back to the 60s, when the shopping phenomenon began, where so many people turned up to shop that it caused gridlock.

Another explanation is that thanks to their profits, stores go from being in the red to being in the black.

In the UK, it only really started getting popular when Amazon brought it over in 2010. Asda, who are owned by America’s biggest retailer Walmart, followed suit in 2013.

Is Black Friday good for clothing deals?

In one word: yes. Sure, you can grab yourself some seriously good tech deals, like cheap TVs, Sat Navs, Fitbits and Nutribullets, but there are some amazing black Friday clothing deals to be had as high-street retailers and designers keep up with them. Some will do up to 50% off sales on selected lines, while others will have discount codes to use on everything. So it’s well worth waiting for Black Friday if you were thinking of buying a new coat/bag/[insert relevant fashion item here] anyway.

Black Friday clothing deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe, there’s no time better than Black Friday to buy those investment pieces you’ve been dreaming of. Since the Black Friday clothing deals start to kick off, we’ve seen a lot of gorgeous footwear coming from the likes of ALDO and we’ve seen jeans, bags and more out at Topshop (which went live, woohoo!).

While a lot of stuff that’s in the Black Friday pile tends to be from last season, there’s some unexpected on-trend gems in there from sock boots through to cosy check coats perfect for taking on those harsh winters. Keep on checking back in with us as our selection’s all being curated by our beady-eyed fashion team, meaning we’ll be able to track down the coolest styles for you – for way, way less.