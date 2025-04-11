Trust me, these Louis Vuitton ballerina-trainer hybrids are about to be everywhere

Remember a few weeks ago when we told you that ballet sneakers were the trainer trend all the cool girls would be wearing this spring? Well, not to pat ourselves on the back or anything, but we've just had further proof that we were right.

Louis Vuitton has just launched its own take on the trend, aptly named the Sneakerina—and the street style set can't get enough. In the past week alone, we've spotted everyone from Susie Lau and Sarah Lysander to Laura Jade Stone and Anna Vitiello donning the Parisian fashion house's newest trainers, that are the perfect blend of balletcore and sporty-chic and go just as well with casual denim and athleisure as they do with summer sequins.

A post shared by Susie Lau (@susiebubble) A photo posted by on

We're not surprised they're so popular. With their balletcore-inspired, sleek, slimline design, they offer the lightness of a ballet flat with all the comfort of a trainer. They also come in a number of chic colourways, meaning there's a style to suit every taste (and outfit). Alongside a trending brown suede option for the minimalists, you’ll also find the Sneakerina in bright pink, green and metallic silver—all of which will add serious cool points to even the simplest of outfits.

The monogramming on these chic kicks is well worth mentioning, too. Understated yet instantly recognisable, the LV logo could easily pass by undetected—but those in the know will recognise the style from a mile off. Quiet luxury, indeed. Even the sole features the brand's notable flower monogram, meaning these trainers will look great when you put your feet up, too. Talk about attention to detail.

A post shared by Sarah Lysander Svendby Carter (@sarahlysander) A photo posted by on

The aforementioned influencers may have been proudly rocking their Sneakerinas for a few days already, but the style has only just dropped online and in stores for us mere mortals—and unsurprisingly, they're already selling fast.

While at £735, LV's Sneakerinas come with a significantly higher price-tag than our usual everyday kicks, given their cult status, versatility, and ability to elevate every outfit they touch, we'd say they're worth every penny.

Shop Louis Vuitton Sneakerinas Now