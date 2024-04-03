We are officially getting six more years of The Traitors

The Traitors is undoubtedly the most talked-about show of 2024, and from Claudia Winkleman's iconic outfits to Diane Carson becoming the most popular contestant of all time, the BBC show has officially reached cult classic status this year.

It's unsurprising therefore that the show is only growing, with plans to expand and continue.

This was confirmed this weekend, as it was reported that the BBC had booked up its famous filming location, Ardross Castle, until 2030.

The 19th century castle and its 100 acres of parkland is the filming location for both the UK and US versions of The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming respectively. And due to the overwhelming popularity of the show, the BBC has had to forward book.

So, yes, it looks like we can expect six more years of The Traitors - at least.

"The ultimate nightmare would be if the producers tried to return to Ardross Castle after the Beeb commissioned more series only to find it was unavailable," a TV insider reportedly told The Sun.

"That’s a very real prospect as the Highlands pile is in huge demand for weddings, which have swelled in numbers since The Traitors became so popular. Without taking this bold measure, it was at risk of becoming a victim of its own success."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lamberty/Paul Chappells)

The news of at least six more years of The Traitors comes amid reports that a Celebrity Traitors is on its way.

In fact, according to reports, A-list actress and close friend of Winkleman, Courteney Cox, is even rumoured to be coming onboard.

“After the show was announced, producers were swamped with calls from big names and their agents wanting to throw their hat in the ring — many of them a big surprise," a source reported to The Sun.

“I think it would be pretty entertaining,” The Traitors' executive producer Stephen Lambert said of the possibility on 'The News Agents' podcast. "We talk to the BBC about the future of all our shows and that’s obviously a possibility.”

We will continue to update this story.