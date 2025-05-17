‘With Love, Meghan’ Season Two Is Set To Be Star-Studded As the First A-List Guests Are Revealed

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre in 2025, with the 43-year-old mother of two making particular headlines with the release of new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The viral lifestyle show sees the Duchess share hosting and interiors tips from flower arranging and bath salts recipes, to cake baking and candle making - all against the beautiful backdrop of Montecito, California.

And while the show proved divisive, receiving a great deal of criticism, from the lack of authenticity to Markle's decision not to film from her own home, the line-up of celebrity guest stars has been commended across the board.

Yes, from comedian Mindy Kaling and Suits star Abigail Spencer, to celebrity make up artist Daniel Martin, Chef Roy Choi and activist Alice Waters, the season one guest star line-up was star-studded.

And with the Netflix show confirmed for a second season, with the next instalment already in production, the roster of A-list guest stars is set to grow.

One of the first A-list guest stars was revealed this week, as multiple outlets reported that US model Chrissy Teigen is set to feature in the next instalment, with her appearance said to have been filmed in the spring of 2024. She is the second known guest star for season two, joining Michelin star chef José Andres, whose upcoming appearance was announced by Markle herself.

Markle and Teigen are known to be friendly, with the model and cook book author being among the first few people to receive samples from the Duchess' 'As Ever' brand. And Teigen has spoken positively about their friendship in the past.

"She's been so kind to me ever since we connected," Teigen explained of Markle during a 2021 appearance on the Watch What Happens Live! Aftershow. "She had written to me about baby Jack. But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind – just as kind as everyone says she is."

The Duchess of Sussex confirmed With Love, Meghan's second season earlier this year, posting a teaser to Instagram along with a 2025 release date.

“If you’re loving season one, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on season 2,” Markle teased to Instagram. And given the recent launch of her new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, it is thought that the Duchess could incorporate more of her own produce in the next instalment.

An official release date for With Love, Meghan season two has not yet been confirmed, but we will continue to update this story.