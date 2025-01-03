Meghan Markle's brand new lifestyle show is set to feature some major A-list names
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre this season. And from their relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors to reports of royal guests in Montecito, the couple has made non-stop headlines.
However, 2025 so far has been all about Meghan Markle, with the 43-year-old returning to the spotlight in a big way.
Markle, who has been off social media for five years, returned to Instagram on New Year's Day, launching an Instagram profile with the handle, @meghan.
Markle's first post was a black and white video of the former Suits actress drawing "2025" in the sand, thought to be at a beach near their Montecito home, and signalling that there might be exciting news to come.
This was then followed by a major announcement, with Markle confirming the launch of her new lifestyle show.
With Love, Meghan is expected to air later this month on Netflix, with the lifestyle show made up of eight 33-minute episodes. And with celebrity guests including Alice Waters, Mindy Kaling and chef Roy Choi, as well as cameos from Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet, the show is expected to be star-studded.
According to the streaming platform, With Love Meghan will reimagine "the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old," with Markle posting the viral trailer to Instagram.
"I have been so excited to share this with you," Markle captioned the video. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."
The news of Markle's upcoming show comes amid reports that she is launching her highly-anticipated Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard. And according to insiders, it is thought that the Duchess' two projects will be linked together this year.
With Love, Meghan is expected to be released on Netflix on 15 January.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics.
