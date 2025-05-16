We Just Got a Huge Update About the Love Stories in Nobody Wants This Season 2

Nobody Wants This is still making headlines, with the popular Netflix series wrapping filming for its highly-anticipated second season this week.

The feel-good show stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, following the unlikely couple as they navigate their relationship. And with show creator Erin Foster at the helm, and a star-studded ensemble cast from Justine Lupe to Jackie Tohn, it's no surprise that the series has gone viral.

This is sure to continue into season two, with Leighton Meester, Gossip Girl star and wife of Nobody Wants This lead Adam Brody, among the season two cast additions. And in a recent interview, Foster revealed that she has written in some special onscreen moments for the IRL A-list couple.

“I definitely threw in a couple of funny lines between Adam and Leighton, for the audience,” Foster explained in the conversation with Indie Wire. “And I really hope people - no, I know people - are gonna appreciate it.”

“It’s gonna be romantic and funny,” Foster explained of Nobody Wants This season two, with her words about Joanne and Noah's love story going viral.

"I’m not in the business of depriving people of what they want on a show like this," she explained. "And making some like, artistic choice to rob you of what you want to see.”

Plot details around Nobody Wants This season two are still under wraps, but Foster has previously explained that they will be picking up from where season one left off. "Not the same night," she hinted. "But the same moment of, 'So, what now? How do we do this?'"

"Joanne does not have to have the same journey that I had in real life," Foster has previously explained to the Hollywood Reporter, with the show based on her own relationship, and conversion to Judaism. "We always use my experiences as a template to jump off of, if it works and if the room really responds to it. But she’s her own person. She has her own story."

Nobody Wants This season two is expected to air later in 2025.

