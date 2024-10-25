‘Nobody Wants This’ creators just dropped a major hint for season two

Nobody Wants This is still seeing huge success, with the 10-part Netflix series undoubtedly one of the most popular shows of 2024.

The feel-good series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), following the young couple as they navigate their unlikely new relationship.

And with Netflix choosing to renew the hit series for a second season, the world is already gearing up for the next instalment.

Show creator Erin Foster opened up about the creative process behind season two in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter. And while revealing her original timeline for season one, she appeared to drop some major hints about the upcoming instalment.

"Initially, when I developed the idea, I had seen [Noah and Joanne] getting engaged or married by the finale of season one," Foster explained. "And when we got into the writing process Netflix kept being like, 'Slow it down, slow it down. We don’t want to get there too quickly.'

"It ended up being really great storytelling, because it makes you feel like you’re experiencing the relationship in real time," she continued. "You can watch a show and have these manufactured time jumps, where you don’t really experience the minutia of how a relationship unfolds, and so we were really able to do that."

With season two in the writing stages, Foster has made it clear that she doesn't want to "break that system", explaining that they will pick up where season one left off. "Not the same night," she added. "But the same moment of, 'So, what now? How do we do this?'"

"Joanne does not have to have the same journey that I had in real life," Foster later explained, with the show based on her own relationship, and conversion to Judaism. "We always use my experiences as a template to jump off of, if it works and if the room really responds to it. But she’s her own person. She has her own story."

Nobody Wants This season one is available to watch now on Netflix.