A Major New White Lotus Season Four Twist Is Going Viral

The White Lotus continues to make headlines, with the HBO show officially green lit for a fourth season earlier this year. And with anticipation building around the upcoming Mike White project, everything from casting rumours to predicted release dates are going viral.

It is the location of the fourth season that has made the most headlines, with the first three seasons set in Hawaii, Italy and Thailand, respectively.

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Season four however, will see a return to Europe, with the next instalment reported to be set in France. And in a surprise update this week, it was revealed that filming would be taking place across Paris and the French Riviera.

And this isn't the only twist, with season four reportedly seeing the show break away from its tradition of filming at a luxury Four Seasons hotel.

"Season 4 will go a different route as HBO hasn't renewed its marketing partnership with the Four Seasons hotel chain", Variety has reported, with show creators reportedly looking at other luxury hotels including the Ritz-Carlton.

(Image credit: © 2021 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO®)

Little is known about season four in terms of plot so far, but it is widely believed that show creators will bring back a former White Lotus star, as they have in previous seasons.

And while bookies predict Jon Gries (Greg Hunt), Charlotte LeBon (Chloe), and Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey) to be the most likely, many fans believe that Laura Dern will be the returning cast member in question.

The 58-year-old actress appeared in the show's second season as Abby, the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli. And while she played a voice role, never actually appearing on screen in the show, she is tipped as one of the frontrunners to return.

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Another former White Lotus star, Connie Britton, has also opened up about a potential comeback, revealing that she had been in talks with Mike White over returning to the show as fan favourite character Nicole Mossbacher.

There is not yet a release date for The White Lotus season four, but we will continue to update this story.