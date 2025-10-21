Nobody Wants This is set to return to Netflix this week, with season two promising evolving love stories, the arrival of Leighton Meester, and a pivot away from one particularly controversial storyline. As fans prepare to see how sex podcaster Joanne and Rabbi Noah are faring in the early throes of their relationship, Adam Brody has shared what viewers can expect when the show lands on the streaming platform on Thursday.

During an interview on TODAY, the actor opened up about filming the upcoming season. Nobody Wants This season two was confirmed just two weeks after the show debuted on Netflix last year, boasting a staggering 10.3 million views within the first four days of its release. When asked if he was nervous about the second instalment given the huge success of season one, Adam replied: "A lot - you know, for a minute. But then you get on set and it's a long day, and you forget about nervous five minutes in."

Going on to discuss what viewers can expect from Nobody Wants This season two, and where Joanne and Noah's relationship is headed in the upcoming episodes, Adam said: "Well, they made a commitment to each other. It's a very fresh relationship and anyone who has been in a relationship longer than three months knows that there's a whole host of exciting things and challenges that come around. His job is certainly a big factor and obstacle, maybe an opportunity, for them."

Adam Brody Shares What to Expect From ‘Nobody Wants This’ S2 - YouTube Watch On

In a clip shared during the interview, Joanne and Noah are seen recording a podcast episode with her sister, Morgan, and the couple appears to disagree about whether or not it's appropriate to date a friend's ex.

The official synopsis for Nobody Wants This season 2, shared on Tudum, reads: "Joanne and Noah [are] deep in the honeymoon phase of their new relationship. You know, the phase where if someone wants to make plans with Noah, he says, "I gotta check with the boss." (The boss is Joanne. Obviously.) And while they have begun to have the difficult conversations around whether agnostic podcaster Joanne will be able to convert to Judaism for her rabbi boyfriend Noah, it appears they might not be on the same page after all."

The TODAY host also asked Adam if he was surprised by the success of season one, to which he replied: "Yeah... I think you're always surprised when something connects. I've always been pretty sure about how I feel and what I'm making, and if it resonates with me. But how it's going to resonate with a wider audience is anyone's guess."

Nobody Wants This season two is set for release on Netflix on Thursday 23rd October 2025.

