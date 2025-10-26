Nobody Wants This Season Three Is Officially in the Works And We're Here for It

SPOILER ALERT - this article contains spoilers from Nobody Wants This season two

Nobody Wants This season two is finally here, with all ten episodes of the Netflix show’s highly-anticipated second instalment dropping this week. And from the star-studded cameos to the surprising story arcs, Erin Foster's comedy series is set to break viewing records.

Season two sees Adam Brody and Kristen Bell return to play rabbi Noah and sex podcaster Joanne, with the series following their surprising union. And with the latest instalment seeing the couple leave the honeymoon period and begin a proper relationship, there is plenty of drama in store. Particularly with the return of fellow cast members, Justine Lupe (Morgan), Jackie Tohn (Esther), Timothy Simons (Sasha) and Emily Arlook (Bina).

It is a potential third season that has been making the most headlines however, with the season two finale leaving plenty of room for another instalment. And according to the Nobody Wants This cast, a script is already in the works.

"The writer’s room is working right now," Kristen Bell explained of season three in a recent interview with Parade magazine. "You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know."

Bell has also spoken about working with show creator Erin Foster, with Nobody Wants This based on her own relationship and conversion to Judaism.

"There were times where I’d just roll my eyes at [Foster] and be like, 'Ugh, you don’t understand,'" Bell recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. "[But] once I saw the show, and to be honest, once I saw people seeing the show, because proof is in the pudding, I was like, ‘Oh wow, this girl is writing about what happens to your neighbour or your girlfriend.’ So it wasn’t just because of the success of the show that the second season got easier, it was because Erin and I finally saw each other."

She continued: "Now, if you ask me, I’d say, ‘I believe Erin Foster will become a reference point in TV and film meetings going forward.' People will say, ‘Oh, it’s Tim Burton-esque. It’s Wes Anderson-esque. It’s Erin Foster-esque.’ I just wasn’t adept enough in season one to realize it."

Nobody Wants This season two is available to watch now on Netflix.

