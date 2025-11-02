Jonathan Bailey’s Surprising Words About Bridgerton Season Four Are Going Viral

Disclaimer - this article contains spoilers about Bridgerton season four

Bridgerton season four is officially in the works, with the highly-anticipated next instalment set for release in 2026. And from new castings to first look images, the Netflix Regency drama has been dominating the headlines.

The fourth season will be based on An Offer From a Gentleman, the third novel from Julia Quinn's bestselling collection, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as Benedict Bridgerton and his love interest, Sophie Baek.

And with multiple cast members teasing the upcoming instalment with exciting details, season four is expected to be one for the ages.

Bridgerton Season 4 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It was Jonathan Bailey who got the world talking about Bridgerton this week, as the actor who stars in the series as Lord Anthony Bridgerton opened up about season four during the 2025 TIME100 Next gala.

"I’ve seen the first episode, and it’s phenomenal. It’s really, really good," Bailey explained on the red carpet to TIME editor Olivia-Anne Cleary, via Swooon Magazine.

"There’s one shot that happens quite early on in the episode that will blow the fans’ minds," he continued, before hinting that season four will focus more on the staff as well as the aristocrats.

"It takes everyone on a journey to new parts of the household," he added of the upcoming instalment, before stating: "Oh no, I've just said too much."

Bailey's comments certainly would make sense, with Sophie Baek's character from the book series being a maid, whose story has been compared to that of Cinderella.

"At the core, Sophie just wants to be seen for who she is on the inside, and that I think is a universal thing for anyone," Yerin Ha has explained of her character in an interview with ELLE.

Bridgerton season four is set for release in 2026, premiering in two parts. The first will be released on January 29, and the second will air on February 26.

We will continue to update this story.