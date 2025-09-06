Creators Have Responded to the Viral Criticism of The Summer I Turned Pretty

SPOILER ALERT: this article contains up-to-date information about The Summer I Turned Pretty season three.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has quickly become the most talked-about show of the season, with the TV adaptation of Jenny Han's bestselling book series breaking Prime Video viewership records.

The viral third season sees Isabella 'Belly' Conklin navigate the ongoing love triangle between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. And with the most recent instalment featuring controversial cheating story arcs and a cancelled wedding, fan engagement is at an all time high.

This most recent episode, airing just days ago, was expected to be explosive - following on from Belly and Jeremiah's failed wedding. But in a surprise twist, Belly flew to Paris by herself, with the majority of the episode following her new adventures in the French capital, rather than the aftermath of their nuptials.

This proved to be controversial with fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment, particularly given the imminent season finale.

"Jenny? What was today’s episode girl? That was a filler episode and an AirTag and Gatorade ad," one viewer posted to Instagram. "Disappointed to the core," another added. "Delete this episode 9 and upload a new one right now."

Han even spoke out amid the controversy, responding publicly to viewer comments on social media.

"You’re absolutely hopeless. This was the last thing we as fans expected from you,” one viewer posted to Instagram. "You dragged the entire Jeremiah nonsense for no reason, completely ruining the flow. You’re not doing justice to the show at all. And now in a rush you’ll butcher the Belly Conrad ending too. You’ve ruined everything today.” This is something Han directly responded to, posting "🥴 Sorry to disappoint?”

"Jenny we don't have time for this, there's two episodes left and you gave us NOTHING this episode!," another fan posted to TikTok, to which Han replied: "I gave you the last 4 years of my life, I have given all I have to give, enjoy!"

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three is available to watch on Amazon Prime.