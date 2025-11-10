What We Know About Meghan Markle’s New Film ‘Close Personal Friends’

Close Personal Friends is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the moment, with the romantic comedy officially in the works.

The Amazon MGM Studios film has already started filming in Pasadena, California, with I Want You Back director Jason Orley and How I Met Your Father writer Isaac Aptaker at the helm. And from the star-studded cast to a royal cameo from Meghan Markle, details around the project are already making headlines.

Close Personal Friends plot

Close Personal Friends follows a holiday friendship between two couples in California.

"[The upcoming release] centres on one couple that meets and befriends a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara," reads a report from The Hollywood Reporter. "Personal lines get crossed, among other things, and awkward hilarity ensues."

Close Personal Friends cast

Close Personal Friends announced its cast in August, with Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Brie Larson (Room), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games) starring as the four main characters.

"Wrapping this film calls for a Close Personal Friends group hug," Collins captioned a series of behind the scenes photographs of the foursome on Instagram this week. "Beyond grateful for these three, and the entire cast and crew who made this such an amazing, truly special experience.

"Thank you @jasonorley for bringing us all together. I feel incredibly lucky to have shared this with you guys. So much love and laughter that I’ll remember and cherish…"

Meghan Markle's Close Personal Friends role

One of the most talked-about details around Close Personal Friends is the cameo from Meghan Markle, with the Duchess of Sussex spotted on set in Pasadena.

Markle, who stepped away from acting eight years ago, will be playing herself in a small role, with a studio source describing the part as "a massive moment" for the royal and "a return to doing what she truly loves."

"She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right," the studio source added via The Sun. "It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set.

"Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement."

A release date for Close Personal Friends has not yet been announced, but filming is reported to have wrapped in November 2025.

We will continue to update this story.