Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Aren’t the Only IRL Couple in Nobody Wants This Season Two

Nobody Wants This season two is officially here, with all ten episodes of the Netflix show’s highly-anticipated second instalment dropping this week. And from the star-studded cameos to the surprise plot lines, the critically acclaimed comedy series is all anyone can talk about.

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell have of course returned to the show’s helm, starring as rabbi Noah and sex podcaster Joanne, with the series following their surprising relationship. And with fellow cast members Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn, Timothy Simons and Emily Arlook also resuming their roles from season one, the second instalment is bringing the drama.

It is the new cast members that have made the most headlines, with Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester coming on board as Abby Kaplan, an episode five guest star for season two. And given the fact that she is married to lead star Adam Brody in real life, her casting has particularly excited fans.

However, eagle-eyed viewers have spotted that there is another IRL couple in season two, with Jackie Tohn’s boyfriend, Joe Gillette, also guest-starring in the same episode, playing Leighton Meester’s onscreen husband, Gabe Kaplan.

The news of Gillette’s cameo has unsurprisingly gone viral, with the couple dating since 2021. And with Kristen Bell’s husband Dax Shepard also being a renowned actor, there has been talk as to whether he will be the next partner to make an on-screen appearance.

According to Bell however, this would be unlikely, with the 50-year-old actor moving away from acting in recent years to focus on his popular podcast, 'Armchair Expert'.

"Dax doesn’t love to act anymore,” she explained in a recent interview with Parade, when asked about the chances of him making a cameo. “So I don’t think he’ll be coming on anytime soon. He’s not a fan of acting. He’s a fan of podcasting."

Nobody Wants This season two is available to watch now on Netflix.

