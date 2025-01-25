Bridgerton season four is officially in production, with the highly-anticipated Netflix instalment set for release next year. And from confirmed storylines and potential royal cameos to new castings (featuring some well-known names), the fourth instalment is all anyone can talk about.

Season four is set to follow another generation of eligible young men and women making their grand debuts in society. But its main focus promises to be Benedict Bridgerton, based on the third novel from Julia Quinn's bestselling collection, An Offer From a Gentleman.

"It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart," read an Instagram post by the Netflix show last summer, breaking the news. "Benedict Bridgerton's story is coming next season."

And months later in December 2024, the platform released a series of photographs from the official table-read, posting: "Rejoice for it is the season of joy and merriment!"

This week, it was the filming of the fourth season that made headlines, as Netflix released behind the scenes footage of the cast and crew. And from our first look at Yerin Ha, to the return of familiar faces, Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie, the sweet video is going viral.

"Do join us as we welcome in the Season of Love, with a special gathering to be held on the most cherished day of the year, February 14," read the caption, announcing a Valentines's Day fan event.

"Esteemed members of the Ton shall be in attendance," the caption continued, with Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek) set to be hosting.

"Perhaps even a few whisperings from Season 4 may reveal themselves," the post continued. "Make haste and RSVP soon!"

A release date for Bridgerton season four has not yet been confirmed, but it is reported to be scheduled for 2026.

We will continue to update this story.