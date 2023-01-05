Prince Harry felt William was "gone forever" after wedding to Kate, apparently

Although Prince Harry's memoir Spare only comes out on 10 January, several publications have now seen a copy of the book ahead of its official release.

Us Weekly is one of those publications, and reveals that the Duke of Sussex was afraid of losing Prince William when he married Kate Middleton in 2011.

He described their wedding as "yet another farewell under this horrid roof" and "another sundering," according to the magazine.

In the book, Harry writes: "The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it? He’d never again be first and foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who."

Describing the event, Harry says the "ceremony is mostly a blank in my mind, but that he remembers his soon-to-be sister-in-law walking down the aisle and looking "incredible."

He continues: "And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye."

These days, Harry and William's relationship is sadly extremely strained. According to Spare, William went as far as to physically attack Harry back in 2019 during an argument over Meghan Markle, and their relationship hasn't seemed to improve much after that.

William was reportedly hurt by Harry's decision to leave his role as a senior royal, and again by his decision to give an interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Harry's upcoming memoir and its accompanying interviews are unfortunately likely to drive the brothers even further apart.