One A-Lister Was Very Almost Cast in Gossip Girl Before Blake Lively

Despite leaving our screens over 10 years ago, Gossip Girl continues to make headlines, from the iconic style moments to the controversial reboot.

It was the CW show's casting that made headlines this week, as one A-lister revealed that she very almost played Serena van der Woodsen before Blake Lively.

The actress in question? Katie Cassidy, who has starred in Monte Carlo, Arrow, Taken and Click over her Hollywood career.

"I don't know if I've ever spoken about this, but it was down to Blake Lively and myself to play Serena as the lead," Cassidy explained recently to Refinery29 Australia. "It was between Blake and I, but you know, when things are meant to be, they're meant to be, and clearly that was meant for her, and she did a wonderful job."

Cassidy did later go on to guest star in the show as Juliet Sharp, Serena and Blair’s college nemesis - something she also touched upon.

"I love Josh Schwartz, and was very excited to be considered for the role,” she explained. “I don't know if Leighton [Meester] had any influence over that” she added, with the two actresses known to be close.

”Leighton is still a very, very good friend of mine," Cassidy continued. "It was nice to have a companion, someone I knew. I love women who support other women, and she's very much one of those people. I kind of felt taken care of, and I also felt like I was taking care of her in a way."

"I try not to take anything personally,” she added about missing out on the original role. ”I always sort of like congratulate myself for getting as far as I have and Blake's a great actress, and I am very supportive of women, so I was happy that she got it."

