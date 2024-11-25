Jude Law just shut down a major 'The Holiday' theory, and it’s going viral

As the festive months set in, it is officially The Holiday season, with the 2006 Nancy Meyers romantic comedy seeing a resurgence each Christmas.

Starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, the yuletide classic follows Surrey-based journalist Iris Simpkins and LA based movie trailer editor Amanda Woods, with the pair swapping homes over the Christmas period. And with a supporting ensemble of Jude Law, Jack Black and Rufus Sewell, it's no surprise that the film is one of the most popular festive flicks of all time.

In fact, from the A-list actress who very almost played Iris to reports of a The Holiday 2, the film is still making regular headlines.

It was filming locations that got the world talking about The Holiday this week, with it previously reported that Iris' quaint Surrey cottage was available to rent on Air BnB.

However, Jude Law weighed in on the conversation during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 2, shocking viewers as he confirmed that the cottage does not actually exist.

"I mean, I find it just, honestly glorious," Law explained when asked how he feels about the film's resurgence each year. But when hosts Zoe Ball and Kerry Godliman mentioned the theory that the famed cottage was on Air BnB, Law replied: "That cottage doesn't exist."

"So the director - she's a bit of a perfectionist," Law explained of Nancy Meyers. "She toured the whole area and didn't quite find the chocolate box cottage she was looking for. So she just hired a field and drew it, and had someone build it.

"But here's the funny thing, if you watch it," he continued. "So, we were shooting it in the winter here and every time I'd go in that door we cut and we shot the interior in LA about three months later.

The revelation certainly didn't go down well, with Ball and Godliman shouting "Please stop!.. We don't want to hear any more!"

Law was quick to apologise to the hosts and The Holiday fans, joking: "I just burst the bubble! Sorry!"

Say it isn't so!