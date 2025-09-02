Why Brooklyn Beckham’s Latest Post About ‘Happiness’ Is Being Linked to the Rumoured Family Feud

The rumoured fallout between Victoria and David Beckham and their eldest son, Brooklyn, has taken a new turn this week. The family has been at the centre of feud speculation since May this year when Brooklyn, 26, didn't attend David's 50th birthday party in London. It then appeared that tensions were escalating between Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, and the extended Beckham family as he began posting about 'choosing' his wife while his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, reportedly 'blocked' the couple on social media.

Despite the reports of fractured relationships within the family, Victoria included Brooklyn in a Father's Day post in June and is said to be 'heartbroken' about Brooklyn and Nicola's distance. However, just weeks after the couple renewed their wedding vows, Brooklyn's recent Instagram posts have thrown the feud speculation back into the spotlight.

As Romeo Beckham celebrated his 23rd birthday on 1st September, Brooklyn refrained from sharing any celebratory posts for his younger sibling. Instead, he took to his Instagram stories to reflect on the 'happiness' he feels at Miami wellness spot Pura Vida, writing: "Another day in paradise. Where health is happiness."

The brothers still do not appear to be following one another on Instagram.

Victoria and David, however, shared tributes to Romeo. David posted a sweet childhood photo, captioned: "Happy 23rd Birthday to my little boy... you are kind, humble, polite, hard working and the most special person to everyone we love you so much x have the most special day HAPPY BIRTHDAY big boy."

Victoria also uploaded a photo of Romeo, writing: "Happy birthday @romeobeckham! You are our everything, we love you so much... Your love and kindness fills our hearts every day!"

Although none of the family has publicly addressed the feud speculation, Brooklyn and Nicola recently renewed their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony at her father's Winchester County estate, and none of the Beckhams were in attendance. A source previously told Metro: "Victoria is upset that things have escalated to this point," adding: "[Brooklyn] has made his position clear."