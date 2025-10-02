The Real Reason Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham Skipped Selena Gomez’s Wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot last weekend, hosting an intimate wedding in Santa Barbara, California. The couple, who started dating in the summer of 2023, had spoken about their wedding plans in various interviews this year - from their hopes to have a "chill" day, to the traditions they were overlooking. Many famous faces attended to celebrate the happy couple, including Selena's best friend Taylor Swift (who reportedly delivered a tear-jerking speech) and her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Martin Short and Ashley Park.

However, there were two celebrities that were noticeably absent from the nuptials. Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, who famously enjoyed a close friendship with Selena in recent years, were not present at the Gomez-Blanco wedding. Just a couple of years ago, the trio would often be photographed at sporting events or side-by-side on the red carpet, with Selena even joked about them being a "throuple". But reports have since suggested that there may be some distance between Selena and the Peltz Beckhams.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows with close family and friends - although David and Victoria for absent amidst speculation that there is an ongoing family "feud". Selena was also missing from the guest list, and a source has claimed that Brooklyn has "no contact" with "friends from his former life" (via The Sun). A source claimed: "Things have gone very cold with his old friends - it's like the marriage to Nicola meant he started a whole new life with new people around him. It's really sad but clearly people have sensed a shift in his life and priorities. It's a bad look to be aligned with someone who is feuding with his parents so publicly."

However, a second insider claimed to the Daily Mail that Brooklyn and Nicola weren't at Selena's wedding due to a scheduling clash. They claimed: "Nicola is in strict preparation for a new role, and was unavailable. She and Brooklyn wish Selena and Benny all the best."

In response to Selena's absence from the Peltz Beckham summer vow renewal, the source added: "Selena and Benny have not had any falling out with Nicola or Brooklyn. They are still friends. When it comes to their vow renewal, [Selena] can celebrate them privately. She feels she doesn't have to legitimise her friendships with anyone through an online post or comment."

