Why Taylor Swift May Attend Selena Gomez’ Wedding Without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been incredibly close for the best part of two decades. During a recent interview, Selena shared the sweetest story about how their friendship started in the early days of their careers, and when she announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in December, Taylor was one of the first to congratulate the pair; she sweetly declared on the announcement Instagram post that she "will be the flower girl". Cute.

With speculation mounting that Selena and Benny are set to tie the knot later this month, the internet has been awash with details about the upcoming nuptials - from their very A-list wedding guest list to their "untraditional" cake plans. And while the couple are reportedly planning to say "I do" at the end of September, it's unclear whether or not Taylor will be attending with her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce.

According to multiple sources who spoke to TMZ, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could be forced to skip the ceremony due to game commitments. The Sun previously reported that Selena and Benny are set to get married at a top-secret Montecito venue on Saturday 27th September, although reps for the pair have not confirmed the date. However, if accurate, it falls a day before Travis plays the Baltimore Ravens at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Of course, celebrities often squeeze important events into their jam-packed scheduled where possible - in 2024, Taylor herself even managed to fly straight from her Eras Tour show in Japan to the Superbowl to cheer for Travis. But it seems that unfortunately that may not be possible for Travis when it comes to Selena and Benny's wedding, and Taylor may attend by herself as players reportedly have an 11pm curfew the night before their games (per People).

Still, many Swifties are holding on to hope that Taylor will play a significant role in Selena's big day - and honestly, we cannot wait for the pictures.