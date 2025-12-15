Why Local Residents Are ‘Upset’ Over Prince William and Princess Kate’s Recent Move

The Prince and Princess of Wales' new security measures at Forest Lodge have reportedly closed 150 acres of previously publicly accessible land in Windsor Great Park.

Local residents are said to be "upset" over the woodland closures, reporting that it has affected "thousands of people".

Prince William and Princess Kate relocated to Windsor's Forest Lodge in November 2025.

The Wales family's recent house move continues to make headlines, with Prince William and Princess Kate relocating to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, earlier this year.

The Grade II-listed Georgian-style estate is a major upgrade for the family of five, with the 328-year-old property said to be worth £16 million on the open market.

And with 4,800 acres of land, featuring a paddock, a tennis court and a lake, sources believe it will be the perfect property to raise Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter," a source explained to The Sun following the news of their relocation. "This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home."

However, the Wales family's relocation has not been without its drama, with some local residents said to be "upset" over the move.

This is due to the new security measures that have had to be implemented, including cameras, fencing and an alleged "no-go zone", subjecting trespassers to arrest.

This has reportedly seen 150 acres of previously publicly accessible land closed off, with local residents said to be saddened by the closure of their fields and footpaths.

The changes and woodland restrictions, according to one local resident per the Mirror, have affected "thousands of people from miles around."

"Everyone [I] met was upset," added another neighbour, via the outlet. "I ran into a woman there that I recognized, and she said to me that when she got the email, she cried. For people who have walked there for years, it's so sad."

We will continue to update this story.