Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement late last year following months of speculation. Selena had been spotted wearing a rather sparkly ring on her left hand last summer, leading fans to believe that Benny had secretly proposed - and by December, the singer confirmed that they are set to tie the knot.

Selena and Benny first started dating in 2023, and while the music producer has given a number of interviews discussing his 'chill' approach to wedding planning, an insider has claimed that the Gomez-Blanco nuptials are actually happening a lot sooner than you think. Multiple sources told the Daily Mail that Selena and Benny's wedding is due to take place imminently, with one telling the publication: "Selena and Benny's wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September."

The source added that guests have been asked to bring overnight bags for the wedding weekend, claiming: "Although it's for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena's co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, and music superstars who are Benny's friends and some he's also worked with."

According to a second source, the late summer date works perfectly for Selena's work schedule as she'll be busy this autumn in the lead up to awards season, as well as the expected release of OMITB season five. They claimed: "Selena loves being engaged but she has been dreaming of being married forever. At the end of the year it gets busy, not only for them, but also for everyone they want to attend."

Despite these sources claiming that the couple's wedding is just weeks away, Benny has denied that they're getting married any time. During a recent appearance on the Therapuss podcast, he said that the couple had not set a date yet due to their hectic work schedules, stating: "We're both working on so many things that we hadn't even had time to get into it. But we're so excited."

He echoed the sentiment during another new interview with Billboard. When asked about their wedding plans, he said: "Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I've been working so much. I just want to lay in bed and forget what day it is because we've been in bed just watching stuff... Not usually, but with Selena, I can do it all day. She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, eat food, and have the best time ever."

A ruse to throw fans off the scent, or genuinely debunking the escalating rumours? We'll have to wait and see...

