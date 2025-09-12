Selena Gomez Has Confirmed Details Around Her A-List Wedding Guest List

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been front and centre this season, with the A-list couple confirming their engagement last year.

And with inside sources reporting that the highly-anticipated nuptials will take place later this month, details around the wedding of the year are going viral.

It was the wedding guest list that made headlines this week, as Gomez confirmed details around the A-list attendees while promoting Only Murders in the Building season five.

Gomez appeared recently on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin as part of the press tour. And conversation quickly went on to wedding planning.

"It’s wonderful, I’m very lucky," Gomez explained. "It’s going well, I’m so excited."

And when asked whether Short and Martin would be attending the nuptials, the 33-year-old confirmed: "Course they are; Marty’s the ring bearer."

“I just adore her," Short has previously explained during his recent appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast. "I'm so happy that she's getting married to this fabulous guy, Benny Blanco, who's just one of the great, cool guys and funny and loose, and she adores him.

"I'm just thrilled for her happiness," he continued. "And I'm thrilled to get to work with her."

Other A-listers whose attendance has seemingly been confirmed include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, David Henrie and Paris Hilton. So, it's certainly shaping up to be the celebrity wedding of the year.

Little else is known about Gomez and Blanco's upcoming wedding, but the Rare Beauty founder has previously teased that elements will be untraditional.

"Whenever that day comes, I do know I don't want a big cake," Gomez has explained of the menu. "I think I'd want a mini one for just us that we can freeze."

In fact, according to Gomez, her "preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy", recalling "My Nana's biscuits and gravy - that sounds like dessert to me."

And the 'Who Says' singer has also confirmed that they will be skipping the bride and groom's traditional first dance.

"I don’t think we’re looking at having one of those ‘cause they’re a little - I feel embarrassed," she added on Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware.

As for the rest of the details, we'll have to wait and see.

We will continue to update this story.