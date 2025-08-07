Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's sweet friendship has spanned almost two decades, and it turns out that their close bond was born out of the most relatable circumstances - teenage heartbreak.

During an interview on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Selena opened up about her friendship with Taylor and explained exactly how the Jonas Brothers inadvertently brought them together. Selena shared: "I dated Nick and she dated Joe. And everything was - it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute. We don’t know what we were doing - she and I like to say, the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet."

Back in 2008, a then-15 year old Selena briefly dated Nick Jonas while Taylor, 18, was linked to Joe. The latter relationship reportedly lasted just a few months, but it was enough to spark a number of songs (ahem, Mr Perfectly Fine) and Joe even apologised for that infamous 25 second break-up call in 2023.

Discussing how their teenage relationships brought them together, Selena added that they instantly clicked and the rest, as they say, is history. She said: "It was the crazy curly Taylor, and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up. I believe Love Story was the first song she ever played me. It wasn’t released yet. I was in a hotel room, and I remember it vividly. It was just one of those songs I instantly heard and thought, 'This is one of the most beautiful songs ever.'"

Although their Jonas Brother romances were short lived, the Only Murders In The Building star added that they "bonded over the breakup, as girls do", but it didn't end there. She said: "And then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after and here we are now 16 years later."

Adorable.