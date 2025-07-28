Selena Gomez Has Opened Up About Her Untraditional Wedding Plans
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco never fail to make headlines. And from their joint album, 'I Said I Love You First', to their viral press tour, they have been front and centre in 2025.
It is their relationship that undoubtedly gets the world talking the most, with the A-list couple dating since June 2023. And with Gomez and Blanco announcing their engagement last year, fans are eager for details around the upcoming nuptials.
This week, Gomez delivered, sharing her wedding plans in a recent video interview for her cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty. And in the now viral clip, the 33-year-old opened up about their untraditional wedding menu.
"Whenever that day comes, I do know I don't want a big cake," Gomez explained. "I think I'd want a mini one for just us that we can freeze."
In fact, according to Gomez, her "preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy", recalling "My Nana's biscuits and gravy - that sounds like dessert to me."
Gomez has also previously revealed that they will be skipping the bride and groom's traditional first dance, opening up about the decision on Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware. "I don’t think we’re looking at having one of those ‘cause they’re a little - I feel embarrassed," she explained.
However, Gomez did go on to add that she wanted her grandfather to walk her down the aisle. "He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle," she shared. "[So] I wanted to give [my grandfather] the opportunity to have that."
Details around the upcoming nuptials have unsurprisingly been going viral. However, there may still be some time to wait for the big day, with the couple said to be in the early stages of wedding planning. And Blanco himself has previously explained that they were taking it "one day at a time".
"I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head," he recalled to Rolling Stone at the time. "We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this moment."
