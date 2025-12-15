Sources Have Given a Major Update on Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston's relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis continues to make headlines, with the A-list couple dating since July 2025.

And since going public with their romance just last month, with the pair now being Instagram official, Aniston, 56, and Curtis, 50, have been front and centre.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the A-list couple's holiday plans that got the world talking the most this week, as sources reported that the Friends star would be spending the festivities with her new beau. And with their plans featuring "a trip to the snow", the couple is said to be pulling out all the stops for their first Christmas together.

"Jen loves this time of year," a source recently reported to PEOPLE. "She always goes all-in for Christmas. She has a real tree every year - never artificial. She loves decorating her house to make it feel warm and festive.

"The holidays are when she slows down, truly enjoys her house and spends time with the people she loves," the source continued. "She's very happy to be spending it with Jim this year."

And according to the insider, the couple even has "a trip to the snow planned and a sunny trip for new years", with the upcoming photographs sure to go viral on instagram.

"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," Aniston has previously explained of her partner during her interview for the ELLE Women in Hollywood 2025 special. "He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people."

She continued: "He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

And the Along Came Polly actress isn't alone in her praise for Curtis, with a host of inside sources speaking out about the couple's "good match".

"She's been glowing," a source has previously explained to the publication of their new relationship. "Everything in her life has come together and she's excited about it.

"Jim's the best," they continued. "Her friends love him. He's calm, very warm and incredibly supportive. He's brought a really steady and positive energy into her life."

Well, this is lovely.