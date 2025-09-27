Why Fans Are Convinced That Selena Gomez Is Getting Married This Weekend

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, with the A-list pair dominating the headlines.

And since confirming their engagement last year, details around their highly-anticipated nuptials have been going viral.

Gomez and Blanco are expected to exchange vows this season in Montecito, California. And while the couple has not confirmed an exact wedding date, a recent post by the Rare Beauty founder convinced followers that the nuptials were taking place this weekend.

A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty) A photo posted by on

The post in question featured a photograph of a table full of make up from Gomez's Rare Beauty range, with her phone playing the song, Pick It Up by Cardi B that Gomez herself featured on.

And captioning the post, the I Said I Loved You First singer wrote: "Me all weekend".

This, followers believe, could be a teaser ahead of an all weekend wedding, with Gomez hinting that she would be in full make up for the three day stretch.

And it would certainly make sense, with multiple sources confirming via TMZ that the couple would be tying the knot before the end of the month.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the wedding date is not yet confirmed, the A-list guest list is, with multiple celebrity names expected to be in attendance.

Taylor Swift is of course expected to be there, even joking that she would be the flower girl. And so too are Gomez's Only Murders In The Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Not to mention, A-list pals, Ed Sheeran, David Henrie and Paris Hilton, who are all reportedly confirmed to be attending.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s wonderful, I’m very lucky," Gomez explained earlier this year of wedding planning, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It’s going well, I’m so excited."

"It'll be chill", added Blanco in a recent interview with Billboard. "That wedding is going to be lit".

We will continue to update this story.