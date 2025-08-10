Jennifer Aniston Has Opened Up About Her Sweet Friendship With Selena Gomez

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her rumoured new relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis, to her timeless fashion inspiration and go-to workouts, she never fails to make headline news.

It was the actress' celebrity circle that got the world talking this week, as the 56-year-old opened up about some of her A-list friendships.

Among them was Selena Gomez, with the beauty entrepreneurs known to have a close bond, sharing the same manager, Aleen Keshishian. And according to Aniston, the Rare Beauty founder is even responsible for getting her on social media.

"Selena helps me lean into social media," the FRIENDS star explained in a recent interview with People. "And she's just an angel that I love to spend time with."

"You were in the bathroom wearing a black dress," Gomez previously recalled of their first meeting, during their joint appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2020. "I walked into the bathroom and I saw you and you were just so nice.

"My heart stopped and I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just saw Jennifer Aniston,'" she later continued.

"We’ve known each other for years," Aniston replied. "You’ve been to my house, we’ve had pizza."

Aniston also went on to talk about her friendship with FRIENDS co-star Courteney Cox in the interview, opening up about their love language.

"We usually talk interior design," she explained. "It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it's what we love. It's our love language. What haven't I learned from Courtney?"

"I try to focus on the beautiful things that are happening in life and where can I contribute," Aniston later explained in the interview. "I love my work, I love my dogs, I love my friends, and I’m excited about creating new things."

Well, this is lovely.