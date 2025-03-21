Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have revealed the sad reason they almost broke up

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are two of the most talked-about people in the world, with the A-list couple announcing their engagement last year.

The actress-singer, 32, and record producer, 37, have been dating since June 2023, initially keeping their romance a secret. However, since going Instagram official in December of that year, the couple has been front and centre. And this week, they are passing another major relationship milestone - releasing their first joint album, I Said I Love You First.

Gomez and Blanco's new album is reported to be packed with sweet references to their personal life together. And in the days leading up to its highly-anticipated release, the couple has been opening up about their relationship behind closed doors.

During a video interview as part of Spotify's 'Countdown To' series, the couple talked particularly about the early days of their courtship, recalling the pressure that fame brings and their decision to keep their relationship private.

"I definitely tried to keep it private for a while, because it’s a lot," Blanco recalled during the conversation, going on to reveal that the level of fame involved almost led to the pair breaking up early on.

"I remember us having a conversation about whether we were going to keep dating or not," Blanco explained. "We just had to make sure, because she’s as big as it gets and it’s a big undertaking. It’s not like you date someone for a few weeks and then you’re like, 'Oh, OK, bye,' so we just took it slow.

"Then it started becoming such a hard thing," he continued, recalling their months of dating secretly. "Because it was like, 'I don’t want to just have dinner inside with you and have all of our dates inside and we’re wearing a mask the entire date, and then we have to go hide in a car.'"

The couple later admitted to on occasion wearing disguises in order to date in public places without being recognised, recalling one of their "best dates ever" at Santa Monica Pier when they were still keeping their relationship under wraps.

"I remember I was like, 'Lets go to the Santa Monica Pier.' And you were like, 'We can’t go to the Santa Monica Pier.' And I was like, 'Well, what if we dress up in disguises?'

"I remember having so much fun being with you, because we could just fully let go and not worry about anything else," he continued. "We rode the Ferris wheel, we got corn dogs and cotton candy.

"It was so cute," Gomez added. "I'm not going to lie, sometimes the disguise thing is so stupid, but in this case it actually worked, which was crazy. I really didn’t care, I was so happy - I was in a state of ecstasy. It was so fun."

Well, this is lovely.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's joint album, I Said I Love You First, is out now.