The Reason Victoria Beckham Won’t Include Brooklyn in Her Upcoming Documentary

Victoria Beckham is expected to be front and centre this season, with her highly-anticipated Netflix documentary set for release later this year.

The four part series will follow Beckham's professional life, from her Spice Girls fame to the creation of her fashion and beauty empire, with the 51-year-old considered to be a real trailblazer in her fields.

"Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire," reads the Netflix documentary teaser. "And now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The project comes after the success of David Beckham's 2023 documentary, Beckham. And created by his production company Studio 99, the 2025 programme promises to feature rare appearances from Victoria Beckham's inner circle. We're talking family, close friends, and colleagues from both her music and fashion days.

However, it was recently reported that two key people will not be featuring in the upcoming documentary - the Beckhams' eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, with the pair said to have not been involved in filming.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The news of this absence unsurprisingly went viral, coming amid reports of a rumoured feud between Brooklyn and Nicola and the rest of the Beckham family. However, sources have been quick to explain that the rumoured fallout is not the reason for the Peltz Beckhams' documentary absence, with siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper barely featuring either.

"The children hardly feature," sources explained via The Sun. "It’s simply not a case of Brooklyn and Nicola being cut, as they weren’t in it to start with. This is very much a project focussing on Victoria’s transaction from pop star to businesswoman and designer."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Victoria Beckham's highly-anticipated four part documentary is set for release in October 2025.

We will continue to update this story.