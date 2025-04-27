Selena Gomez has re-entered the conversation about her 'Emilia Pérez' criticism

Selena Gomez is one of the most talked-about people in the world. And from her high profile engagement to record producer Benny Blanco, to their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, the 32-year-old has been making non-stop headlines.

However, it is her acting career that has been getting the world talking the most, with Gomez front and centre in 2025.

And with her roles in both Emilia Pérez and Only Murders In The Building earning her critical acclaim, she was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards just this year. Not to mention the Best Actress accolade at the Cannes Film Festival, which she jointly won with her Emilia Pérez co-stars.

"Acting has always been my first love,” Gomez explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “Music is just a hobby that went out of control.”

As Gomez rightly finds her success on both the big and small screen, we look back at her past movies and shows.

Selena Gomez movies and shows

Selena Gomez has actually been on our screens for much longer than you’d think, with her breakout role being on children's TV series, Barney & Friends, back in 2002. She later rose to major fame on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, leading the cast as Alex Russo from 2007–2012. And in the years since, she has gone on to star in multiple high profile projects, from mystery series Only Murders in the Building to Mexican thriller musical, Emilia Pérez.

Selena Gomez movies

Emilia Pérez (2024)

Dolittle (2020)

A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

The Dead Don't Die (2019)

A Love Story (2018)

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Bad Neighbours 2 (2016)

The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Behaving Badly (2014)

Rudderless (2014)

Searching (2013)

Getaway (2013)

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Muppets (2011)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Arthur and the Great Adventure (2009)

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

Another Cinderella Story (2008)

Arwin! (2007)

House Broken (2006)

Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire (2005)

Selena Gomez shows

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (2024-2025)

Only Murders in the Building (2021 - 2024)

Inside Amy Schumer (2016)

The Suite Life on Deck (2009)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

Hannah Montana (2007-2008)

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012)

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2006)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Barney & Friends (2003-2004)

Selena Gomez Emilia Pérez

Emilia Pérez is undoubtedly Selena Gomez’s most talked-about acting credit to date, with the actress starring alongside Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña in the Oscar-winning musical drama.

The 2024 Jacques Audiard film follows a Mexican cartel boss transition into living as a woman, becoming Emilia Pérez with the help of lawyer Rita Mora Castro.

Gomez co-stars as Pérez’s wife, Jessi Del Monte, earning major recognition for the Spanish-speaking role, and taking home BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.

However, she also received some criticism, with her Spanish language in the 2024 film coming under fire from Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez.

The 63-year-old publicly spoke out about her performance during an appearance on the 'Hablando de Cine' podcast, calling it "indefensible" and claiming that her limited Spanish stopped him from believing her lines.

"I [watched Emilia Pérez] with people, and every time she had a scene, we looked at each other to say to each other, ‘Wow, what is this?’ I feel like they don’t speak Spanish," he controversially announced.

"I liked the film, aside from the Selena [scenes] that jump at you, because it has salvageable things," Derbez continued. "But I told myself, ‘How weird that the director doesn’t speak English or Spanish and the movie is in Spanish and English, and it takes place in Mexico and you don’t understand the culture.’ It’s like if I made a film in Russian without knowing the culture or speaking Russian and talk in French."

Gomez publicly responded to the viral comments by Derbez, posting: "I understand where you are coming from. I’m sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given. Doesn’t take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie."

"I pushed myself into uncomfortable spaces which as an actress are the most rewarding," Gomez recently added in a new interview with Billboard. "It was a magical time and working with Jacques Audiard was one of my best experiences."

"I am taking my time to find the right role and director to work with next," she continued of what’s to come. "Because I want it to be a challenge and unexpected."

We will continue to update this story.