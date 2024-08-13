Why the Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engagement rumours are ramping up again
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went public with their relationship late last year, but the couple have reportedly been dating since the summer of 2023. In the months since they shared that they're very much loved up, they've posed sweet photos of their home life, left adorable comments on one another's Instagram posts and even spoken about their future together.
In an interview with Time magazine published earlier this year, Selena spoke about the fact that she had planned to adopt children if she wasn't in a serious relationship by the time she was 35. However, she started dating Benny when she was 31, and while she didn't elaborate on their plans to start a family, she did say: "He has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him... I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon."
Now, fans are convinced that Selena and Benny are engaged after she posted a series of photos with one rather telling detail: a ring on her engagement finger. In a post on Instagram, Selena uploaded a carousel of photos showing her working with students as part of the Rare Impact Fund - an initiative to help young people access to mental health support services. In the photos, she is seen smiling with the high schoolers and flicking through books in a classroom.
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
A photo posted by on
However, it was the subtle detail of a ring on her left hand that now has her followers convinced that she's engaged. A few days ago, Selena sparked engagement rumours when she shared a bathroom mirror selfie on her Instagram stories, with carefully placed heart emojis over her hand.
Fans were quick to comment on her photos, with one person writing: "We love to see it."
Over on X (formerly Twitter), the speculation has been mounting. One user wrote: "Is Selena Gomez engaged to Benny Blanco?"
Another added: "I think Selena Gomez just got engaged bc why is she covering her left hand on her latest IG story?"
Selena has not yet commented on the engagement rumours, so could it mean that she's just wearing a piece of jewellery on her ring finger, and it is totally unrelated to her relationship? Absolutely.
So until she confirms it, we'll just have to wait and see.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
