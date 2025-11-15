Selena Gomez is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with everything from her star-studded career to her A-list friendships making headlines.

It is her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco that gets the world talking the most, with the A-list couple tying the knot earlier this year.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

The highly-anticipated nuptials took place in Santa Barbara, California, with A-listers from Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in attendance.

And in the weeks that followed, the couple disappeared off on a romantic honeymoon, keeping a relatively low profile in the months since.

"They loved their little honeymoon," an inside source reported to PEOPLE. "They celebrated for days during their wedding and were on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax. It was perfect."

Selena Gomez: Revival, Live Performance & Philanthropy | The Zane Lowe Interview - YouTube Watch On

This week, two months on from the star-studded celebrations, Gomez sat down with Zane Lowe for an interview with Apple Music. And during her viral appearance, the 33-year-old Rare Beauty founder gave a major update on married life with Benny Blanco.

"Congratulations on finding happiness with someone in your life you get to share your experiences with, and I'm sure it was just a wonderful occasion," stated host Zane Lowe. "But doesn't it just get better in the days that follow and the months and the years that will follow?"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I definitely can agree to that," Gomez responded in a sweet statement. "It has been such a dream so far. And I know it'll come with ebbs and flows, but [he's] the most beautiful person I could do that with."

"I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with," Blanco has previously explained of his now-wife. "And every day is the best day of my life."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.