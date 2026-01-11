The 2026 Golden Globes Goodie Bag Includes Brad Pitt’s Skincare Routine, a Yacht Charter and a Trip to Bali

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are officially here, with A-listers descending on Los Angeles to celebrate the past year in film and television.

And with nominees from Jennifer Lawrence (Die, My Love), Emma Stone (Bugonia), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good) in attendance, the 83rd annual awards are expected to be star-studded.

It is the 2026 Golden Globe goodie bags that are making the most headlines, with all of this year's winners and presenters taking home a branded Atlas duffle bag of luxury items tailored to them.

And with a yacht charter and a four-night Bali holiday available to choose from, as well as nine ultra-rare bottles of French wine and an LED hair growth helmet, the bags curated by Robb Report amount to almost $1 million.

"From an expanded slate of global getaways to standout moments in wellness, beauty, and spirits, recipients have the opportunity to create a luxury experience that feels entirely their own" explained Luke Bahrenburg, President of Robb Report and Head of Luxury Sales at PMC, when discussing 'The Ultimate Gift Bag'.

"Every detail reflects our commitment to celebrating the best in class, bringing together remarkable destinations and rare, indulgent finds to create an unforgettable gifting experience."

Here's a rundown of the luxury Golden Globes goodie bag contents for recipients to choose from...

Beau Domaine: Brad Pitt’s skincare routine with The Serum and The Cream (available to all recipients)

Casa Bellamar by Destinations in Paradise: Three-night stay in San Jose del Cabo, at a beachfront villa (available to five recipients)

Celestia Phinisi: Five-day luxury yacht charter throughout the Coral Triangle in Indonesia (available to all recipients)

Cellcosmet: A skincare set with the Active Tonic and Ultra Intensive Elasto Collagen XT (available to all recipients)

Conrad Koh Samui: Three nights in the Gulf of Thailand at The Royal Villa (available to three recipients)

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island: Two-night stay at The Muraka, the world’s first undersea residence, followed by a two-night stay at the Rangali Ocean Pavilion (available to five recipients)

Conrad Singapore Orchard: Four-night stay in Singapore at a Premium Suite (available to three recipients)

CurrentBody Skin: A cutting-edge LED hair growth helmet (available to all recipients)

A bottle of Cygnet 22 and 77 as well as a pair of martini and rocks glasses by Erik Lorincz (available to all recipients)

DOGPOUND: An exclusive full club rental experience at a private gym (available to five recipients)

Elysium Health: A one-year subscription to a doctor-recommended supplement for healthy aging, Basis (available to all recipients)

Flockhill, ROKI, and Minaret: Six-night stay across a trio of New Zealand luxury lodges (available to one recipient)

Foley Entertainment Group: Four-night stay in New Zealand at Wharekauhau Country Estate with a private winemaker dinner (available to 10 recipients)

Two tickets to the 2026 Golden Vines (available to one recipient)

Guerlain Wellness Spa Waldorf Astoria New York / Guerlain Wellness Spa Regent Santa Monica: Time Together massage experience for two people (available to 25 recipients)

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa: Three-night stay in the Maldives at The Residence, a six-bedroom villa (available to five recipients)

Isle of Harris Distillery: One, six-bottle case of whisky from a cask produced exclusively for recipients (available to approximately 35 recipients)

Liber Pater: Nine ultra-rare bottles of French wine (available to one recipient)

Liber Pater: Two tickets to the Jubilee at the Liber Pater estate in Bordeaux (available to one recipient)

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Three-night stay in Bali, Indonesia (available to three recipients)

Maison Devereux: A year-long membership to The Golden Circle as well as a set of gold shampoo and conditioner (available to three recipients)

Naturhotel Forsthofgut: Three-night stay in Leogang, Austria (available to five recipients)

Perfumehead: Choose a scent from the Extrait de Parfum collection (available to all recipients)

Robb Report: Test drive the most coveted vehicles of 2027 at The Concours Club in Boca Raton, FL (available to one recipient)

Robb Report: Two tickets to Car of the Year (available to one recipient)

Robb Report: Two passes to Robb Report’s inaugural wellness retreat, Re:Well (available to two recipients)

Round Hill Hotel and Villas: Three-night stay in Montego Bay, Jamaica, at The Estate Villa (available to one recipient)

The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave: Three-night stay in Turks and Caicos at a beachfront villa (available to six recipients)

Sothys: Sothys x Bernardaud Porcelaine La Crème 128 (available to all recipients)

TRONQUE: Spa box with triple-active body milk, exfoliating body serum, firming butter, and an ionic dry brush (available to all recipients)

Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts: Four-night stay in Bali, Indonesia at the Panoramic Ocean View Villa (available to three recipients)

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok: Four-night stay in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Royal Suite (available to three recipients)

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi: Three-night stay in the Maldives at the Grand Overwater Villa (available to six recipients)

XO: Behind-the-scenes access at a 2026 W.E.C. race and a 5 percent private jet flight incentive valued at up to $10,000 (available to five recipients)

672 Napa Valley Wine Club by Robb Report: Three-bottle Discovery Level membership (available to three recipients)

The 2026 Golden Globes are set to take place on Sunday 11 January.

We will continue to update this story.