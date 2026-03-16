As the 2026 Oscars wraps up for another year, all eyes have been on the famous faces that line the seats in the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The 98th Academy Awards saw the likes Amy Madigan pick up the Best Supporting Actress for her performance inWeapons, while Sean Penn won the Best Supporting Actor statuette - although he wasn't actually there to pick it up. Despite going viral earlier this year for smoking at the Golden Globes, he missed the Oscars with The New York Times reporting that he had "headed to Europe" instead.

Another A-lister that was notably missing was Margot Robbie. Despite the recent success of Wuthering Heights, which she both starred in and produced, Margot wasn't spotted on the 2026 Oscars red carpet and was also absent from the auditorium. So why wasn't Margot at the Academy Awards this year?

The last time Margot attended the Oscars was in 2024, when Barbie was nominated for Best Picture - although, controversially, its director Greta Gerwig was snubbed from the Best Director category. Additionally, Margot wasn't nominated for Best Actress, but Ryan Gosling was shortlisted for the Best Supporting Actor award.

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Two years later, Margot has taken a break from acting and is now a mum to her one year-old baby boy, returning to the screen only recently to play Cathy in Wuthering Heights. There could be several reasons why she didn't attend the Oscars this year - she wasn't presenting any Academy Awards, she had no nominations or affiliation to nominated films, and she has only just finished the busy Wuthering Heights press tour.

Back in September, she opened up about motherhood in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said: "It’s funny. If you try to explain it to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it. And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear. So, you’re just kind of like, 'It’s the best.'"

Perhaps she'll be back next year if Wuthering Heights is nominated at the 2027 Oscars!