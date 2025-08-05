Orlando Bloom Had an Unexpected Reaction to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's ‘Date’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their separation in June after months of speculation that they had privately ended their relationship. The former couple spent nine years together and share four year old daughter, Daisy Dove, but according to reports they decided to split as her 'disappointing' album release put strain on their relationship, and the pair disagreed over Katy's controversial space flight.

Last week, photos of Katy enjoying dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went viral - and once source has now claimed that Orlando "hasn't had much luck in the dating scene" since separating from Katy, and seeing the photos "hit [him] like a ton of bricks". The insider told Star magazine: "Katy seems smitten, and Orlando’s feeling the burn. He realises he could have been nicer with Katy. Now he’s seeing she’s doing just fine without him." The source added that Orlando is trying to date, but "it’s not working out the way he expected".

Before the couple officially announced that they were ending their relationship, Orlando attended Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding amidst escalating break-up speculation. Sources at the time claimed he was planning to be "the life of the party", and photos from the lavish Italian nuptials included shots of him with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney.

Katy and Justin were seen enjoying dinner at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada, with the politician later attending the popstar's gig in the city. In response, satirical Instagram account The Onion shared a story claiming that Orlando had been spotted on a date with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which - to many of his fans surprise - the Lord of the Rings star publicly responded to. The post read: "Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. 'Angela kept Orlando laughing all night - he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!' said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant."

(Image credit: The Onion / Instagram)

Orlando responded with several clapping emojis, appearing to have a sense of humour about the ongoing interest in their private lives. In fact, a separate source claimed that the actor is "cool" with the Katy and Justin dating rumours and he "doesn’t believe there’s anything romantic going on".

Well, that's that!

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors