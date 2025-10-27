Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Have Officially Confirmed Their Relationship

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau continue to make headlines, with the singer and former Canadian Prime Minister officially confirming their relationship this week.

In a surprise move, the couple made their relationship public in Paris, sharing their first public appearance together as they exited a cabaret in the French capital holding hands, where they had been celebrating Perry's 41st birthday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple has long been the subject of relationship speculation, after they were spotted spending time together during Perry's Lifetimes tour in Canada over the summer.

Photographs first surfaced of Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 53, enjoying a two-hour dinner at popular Montreal restaurant, Le Violon, with Trudeau seen supporting Perry in concert the following evening.

And in the weeks since, the duo has reportedly been photographed exploring Montreal's Mount Royal Park, as well as spending time on Perry's yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara.

justin trudeau knowing the words to katy perry’s songs meanwhile orlando bloom wanted her to retire… THE UPGRADE pic.twitter.com/wQtdg6ckHRJuly 31, 2025

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," a source has previously reported to People of their relationship.

"She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction," the insider added. "They have a lot in common."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

News of Perry and Trudeau's relationship comes after her high profile separation from fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this year, with the former couple splitting after nine years together.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," representatives for the former couple announced in a statement to Us Weekly in July.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

We will continue to update this story.