Why the Internet Is Convinced That Katy Perry Is Dating Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her recent 143 album to her participation in the all-female Blue Origin space flight, she has been front and centre in 2025.

It is undoubtedly the 40-year-old's relationships that have made her the most headlines this year, with Perry splitting from fiancé Orlando Bloom after a six year engagement, and nine years together.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," representatives for the former couple announced in a statement to Us Weekly.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

This week, however, it was a different rumoured relationship that sparked headlines, as Perry was spotted dining with former Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau. And with photographs leaked to social media, the internet has become convinced that the pair is dating.

Perry is currently on tour in Canada, performing in Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City this week. And during her time in Montreal, the singer met with the Canadian politician for a two-hour dinner at popular restaurant, Le Violon.

The restaurant reportedly confirmed Perry and Trudeau's visit, per The Guardian, with a communications consultant for Le Violon opening up about the speculation.

"We kind of got the vibe that they were a little more chill," Samantha Jin reported, adding that there were "no visual signs of PDA of anything."

justin trudeau knowing the words to katy perry’s songs meanwhile orlando bloom wanted her to retire… THE UPGRADE pic.twitter.com/wQtdg6ckHRJuly 31, 2025

Trudeau was later seen supporting Perry at her concert in Montreal, days after their dinner, dancing and singing along to her music in the audience.

"Justin trudeau knowing the words to katy perry’s songs meanwhile orlando bloom wanted her to retire… THE UPGRADE," one fan posted to X, as video clips from the evening went viral. “The way Justin Trudeau looks at Katy Perry during her show!!! Oh he is in love!!!” posted another.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have not yet commented on the speculation.

We will continue to update this story.