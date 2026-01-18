Gracie Abrams Has Spoken Out About Her Relationship With Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal are two of the most talked-about people in the world, with Abrams, 26, set to make her acting debut and Mescal, 29, being the talk of award season.

However, it is their relationship that makes the most headlines, with the Normal People star and Close to you singer dating since 2024.

And despite the A-list couple's preference for privacy - rarely speaking about each other in public, Abrams made a rare comment about their relationship this week, with her sweet words going viral.

Mescal has received major critical acclaim in 2026, starring in both The History of Sound and Hamnet, with the latter hitting cinemas last week.

And starring as William Shakespeare, alongside Jessie Buckley's Agnes Shakespeare, the duo has been dominating award season, both predicted to earn Oscar nominations alongside director Chloé Zhao.

Among the many fans of the new film was Abrams. And in a surprise move, the I miss you, I’m sorry singer shared her pride in her partner on social media.

"I’ve found it nearly impossible to find the words to describe the weight of this film and the way it has remained in my bones since I saw it for the first time," Abrams posted to her Instagram Stories, alongside a series of photographs of Mescal filming the project with Buckley and Zhao.

"But we are sat in the kitchen right now and I am looking back on these pictures and got immediately teary, so I’m just going to say that Chloe is singular. Jessie is singular. Paul is singular."

And concluding her messages, Abrams posted a picture of Mescal smoking in a Shakespeare T-shirt, captioned: "Also I love him - surprise."

This is the latest in a series of milestones for Abrams and Mescal's relationship, with the couple going Instagram official last year.

And when asked about the reason for the landmark moment by Rolling Stone, Mescal responded: "I actually do have an answer, but everything to do with that is deeply precious to me, and I want to protect those things fundamentally.”

"The speculation has been kind of mad," Mescal has previously explained to GQ. "I'm not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life. How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it's not public-obligated information."

Hamnet is available to watch in cinemas now.