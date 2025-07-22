Jennifer Aniston is 'Moving Pretty Fast' With New Boyfriend, Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston's newfound romance is going swimmingly, according to the latest reports. You may have heard the sweet news that JenAn appears to have a new beau, the hypnotist to the stars Jim Curtis, and now a friend of the A-lister's has shared that the relationship is quickly getting serious — and that Jennifer's famous pals most definitely approve.

"It’s new, but things are moving pretty fast. They just get along so well," the friend told Us Weekly, going on to detail some of the things the Friends star loves about Jim in particular. "She thinks he is sexy and takes care of his body. That’s important to her. She works out daily and takes such good care of her body. It’s great he does too." The source added: "Jen is so happy right now, and Jim is part of the reason. He’s like a breath of fresh air, and all her close friends are 1,000 percent loving them together."

The pal, who appears to approve of Jim, added: "[He] is so cool, laid-back and smart and doesn’t try to compete with Jen in any way. He comes from his own world and is successful, so he fits in Jen’s world well." They continued: "Jim is no drama and a grounded guy who has his life together. It is casual, but she really likes him and is very open to a serious thing. We think he may be the perfect guy for her. She deserves all the happiness and love from a good guy, and so far he is checking all the boxes."

Jen and Jim's relationship came to light earlier this month, and it was reported that the two enjoyed a romantic getaway with friends to Mallorca, Spain, recently. After that trip, Jim wrote in a newsletter: "I am back from vacation and what an experience! When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis." So sweet.

