Jennifer Aniston’s New Hypnotist Boyfriend Has a Very Famous Ex

Jennifer Aniston's rumoured new relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis continues to make headlines, with the A-list pair reported to have been dating since July this year.

And from the viral photographs of Aniston, 56, and Curtis, 49, holidaying in Spain, to reports that their future looks "really positive", the Hollywood couple is all anyone can talk about.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Curtis' former relationships that made headlines this week, as a reality star confirmed that they used to date "maybe ten years ago".

The celebrity in question? Bethenny Frankel, star of The Real Housewives of New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I dated Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend and he was a nice guy," Frankel revealed during a recent episode of her 'Just B with Bethenny Frankel' podcast.

And while the 54-year-old reality star didn't comment much further on their former courtship "out of respect" to Aniston and Curtis, she did stress that the new couple would be a good match.

"He was earlier in his journey," Frankel explained. "But with that and with the wellness aspect, there was an earthiness to it, and it does vibe with Jen Aniston.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm happy for [her] because I do believe she wants to find love," Frankel went on to state about the Friends star. "I do believe it's been difficult, as I understand as well as anybody can, and I do believe she's sort of got that earthy, mellow side to her.

"I think this is good," she continued. "I like it, and I'm happy for her and for him, who, like I said, I thought was a lovely man."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Jim's great - her close friends love him [and] he's amazing to be around," a source recently reported to PEOPLE of Aniston and Curtis' relationship. "He has this really calm and secure energy - Jen loves it."

"Jen is so happy right now, and Jim is part of the reason," a separate source reported to Us Weekly earlier this year. "He’s like a breath of fresh air, and all her close friends are 1,000 percent loving them together."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.