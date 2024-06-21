Jennifer Lopez has travelled to Italy solo amid divorce speculation

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women of 2024, with her and Ben Affleck's marriage surrounded by divorce speculation .

The reports that the couple was “having issues in their marriage" first came earlier this year, months after the couple had been seen in public together and amid reports that Affleck had moved out of their shared family home.

"[They are] taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them,” sources explained via Us Weekly.

"Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet," another source reported to Entertainment Tonight . "At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."

Lopez has since cancelled her 'This Is Me... Live' tour to spend time with "her children, family and close friends". And now, according to reports, the couple has put their $60 million Beverly Hills marital home on the market.

This week, the speculation reached new heights as Lopez appeared to travel to Italy solo, photographed on holiday in Positano, on the Amalfi Coast, with a group of friends, while Affleck and their children stayed at home.

"[Jen is] leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period," a source has explained via Entertainment Tonight. "Ben is sad about it all but focused on work, being a great dad and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner."

Both Lopez and Affleck have remained silent about the speculation, but the Marry Me star did post a cryptic message about love overcoming negativity to her website earlier this month. And unsurprisingly, fans are taking this as her response to the rumours.

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," read her powerful statement. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

We will continue to update this story.