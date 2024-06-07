Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women in the world in 2024, with the 54-year-old singer and her marriage to actor Ben Affleck surrounded with negative speculation.

The A-list couple has found themselves at the centre of divorce rumours this year, with reports that Affleck has moved out of their shared home amid the couple “having issues in their marriage”.

And following the subsequent cancellation of Lopez's 'This Is Me... Live' tour, citing the need to spend time with her family, the singer has faced an onslaught of negativity.

J-Lo made the shock announcement last week, with representatives for Live Nation confirming the news, stating: "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez announced in a personal statement to fans. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

In the days since however, the singer has been the subject of a string of online trolling and bullying.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is something Lopez appeared to address in her most recent newsletter, where she opened up about negativity and gave a reminder of how much love there is out there.

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," read her statement. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

Amid the negativity, A-listers have been defending the singer, with actor Eiza González speaking out about her treatment in a recent social media post.

“I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking,” read her statement on Instagram Stories.

She later continued: "People are humans, make mistakes and some have personal things happening while also having to be constantly perfect in the public eye. The world is a pretty complicated place. The best thing we could be doing right now is be kind. We have no clue what people are experiencing.”

We will continue to update this story.